LIVE IPL Auction: RCB buy Umesh for Rs. 4.2 crore, Ishant UNSOLD

January 27, 2018

14:56 RCB buy Umesh for Rs. 4.2 crore, Ishant UNSOLD: India pacer Ishant Sharma with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh goes UNSOLD



Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee with a base price of Rs. 1 crore goes UNSOLD





14:54 RCB buy Umesh for Rs. 4.2 crore: India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is next up for sale with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Kings XI Punjab and Delhi start off the bidding before Rajasthan take it past the three crore mark.



Delhi not giving up as they take the bid to Rs. 4 crore, before RCB come in with a Rs. 4.2 crore bid.



And Delhi back out as RCB buy Umesh for Rs. 4.2 crore.



KKR involved in a log discussion before they decide not use the RTM option.

14:48 Mumbai bag Cummins for Rs. 5.4 crore: Another Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is up for grabs with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



And Chennai Super Kings start the bidding before Mumbai join in.



Cummins seems to be in great demand as the price soon crosses Rs. 5 crore.



Chennai pull out as Mumbai bag Cummins for Rs. 5.4 crore as Delhi decide not to use the RTM option.

14:46 Mumbai get Mustafizur for Rs. 2.2 crore: Coming up next is the set of fast bowlers and the first name drawn is Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians make opening bids for the player as they continue to take the price past the Rs. 2 crore mark.



It is Mumbai, who finally get Mustafizur for Rs. 2.2 crore and Sunrisers decide against using the RTM option.



But former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson goes UNSOLD and so does his compatriot Josh Hazlewood, both having base prices of Rs. 2 crore.



14:40 Rajasthan buy Buttler for Rs. 4.4 crore: His England team mate Jos Buttler with a starting price of Rs. 1.5 crore is up next.



Mumbai start with the opening bid and get strong competition from Rajasthan Royals as the bid crosses the Rs. 3 crore mark.



Rajasthan not willing to give up as they buy Buttler for Rs. 4.4 crore as Mumbai do not exercise the RTM option.



England wicketkeeper Sam Billings with a base price of Rs. 1 crore goes UNSOLD

14:34 Chennai snap up Rayudu for 2.2 crore: Ambati Rayudu, who has entered himself in the wicketkeeper-batsman category, gets strong bids from Mumbai and Delhi.



Chennai enter in at the depth with a bid of Rs. 1.3 crore before Rajasthan come in with a Rs. 1.6 crore.



Soon, the bid touches the Rs. 2 crore mark before Chennai snap up Rayudu for 2.2 crore.





14:29 Rajasthan bag Sanju Samson for Rs. 8 crore: Kerala's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson gets the opening bid of Rs. 1 crore from his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals.



Mumbai Indians, who missed out on Uthappa, are keen to sign a wicketkeeper as they counter bids from Rajasthan to take the bid past the Rs. 3 crore mark.



No holding back by both teams as Samson's price crosses Rs. 5 crore and keeps growing.



And it is Rajasthan, who keep fighting till the end, before they buy Samson for a huge Rs. 8 crore

14:23 KKR retain Uthappa for 6.4 crore: Wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa with a base price of Rs. 2 crore gets good opening bids from Mumbai and Rajasthan.



Uthappa, knowing for his attacking batting, generating lot of interest as the price soon crosses the 4 crore mark.



The bids keep coming and the price goes past the 6 crore mark with both teams keen to recruit a wicketkeeper.



Rajasthan pull out as Mumbai buy Uthappa for Rs. 6.4 crore but hold on



KKR have exercised their RTM option as they retain Uthappa for Rs. 6.4 crore

14:18 Karthik sold to KKR for a huge Rs. 7.4 crore!: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik gets the opening bid of Rs. 2 crore from Chennai Super Kings.



KKR jump into the fray as the price soon zooms to double the price to Rs. 4 crore courtesy of a fresh bid by Mumbai Indians.



A windfall for Karthik as Mumbai take the bid to as high as Rs. 6 crore but KKR not giving up.



Rajasthan Royals join the race with a 6.4 crore bid as the price keeps going up



Finally, Karthik is sold to KKR for a massive Rs. 7.4 crore



England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore goes UNSOLD



Naman Ojha also remains UNSOLD



14:10 Saha sold to Sunrisers for Rs. 5 crore; Parthiv UNSOLD: India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is up for grabs next with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Sunrisers and KKR engage in a bidding war, taking Saha's price three times up to Rs. 3 crore.



Enter Mumbai Indians with a late bid pushing his price up further, touching the 5 crore mark.



And it is Sunrisers who buy the wicketkeeper for Rs. 5 crore.



14:05 RCB buy de Kock for 2.8 crore; Parthiv UNSOLD: South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock with a base price of Rs. 2 crore is up for grabs next.



RCB open the bidding before Mumbai Indians jump into the fray.



But it is RCB, who manage to bag the left-hander for Rs. 2.8 crore. And Delhi decide not to use the RTM as de Kock goes to Bangalore.

14:03 Parthiv Patel goes UNSOLD: The action resumes after the lunch break in the IPL Auction.



Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is the first player up for grabs with a base price of Rs. 1 crore goes UNSOLD

13:08 Stokes, Rahul and Pandey get huge bids: And that concludes the morning session on Day 1 of the IPL Players' Auction.



Ben Stokes commanded the highest price of the IPL Auction so far with a massive bid of Rs. 12 crore, bought by Rajasthan Royals, who are back in the IPL after serving a two-year suspension.



Karnataka's young batting duo of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey earned a mammoth Rs. 11 crore each, bought by Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.



Australia's hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders through the auction for Rs. 9.6 crore.



His Australian team mate Mitchell Starc also joined him at KKR for Rs. 9.4 crore.



Ravichandran Ashwin went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 7.6 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Shikhar Dhawan using the RTM for 5.2 crore and Mumbai Indians used the RTM to retain Kieron Pollard for 5.4 crore.



Surprisingly, Chris Gayle went UNSOLD along with Joe Root and Hashim Amla among others.



The action will resume after the lunch break at 1400 hours IST.

13:00 RCB buy Moeen for Rs. 1.7 crore: England all-rounder Moeen Ali with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore gets the opening bid from RCB.



Chennai Super Kings also interested as they join the bidding but it is RCB, who manage to hold and buy Moeen for Rs. 1.7 crore

12:58 RCB retain Stoinis for Rs. 6.2 crore using RTM: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Rajasthan Royals start the bidding before RCB come into the picture as the price goes past the Rs. 3 crore mark.



And in no time the amount has doubled to Rs. 6 crore by Rajasthan.



But it is RCB, who buy the Australian for Rs. 6.2 crore and Punjab decide to retain Stoinis using the RTM option.





12:54 Rajasthan buy Binny for Rs. 50 lakh: Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny is up for grabs next with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh.



Rajasthan Royals manage to bag their former player at his base price with no other bids coming.

12:52 Munro sold to Delhi for Rs 1.9 crore: New Zealand's hard-hitting batsman Colin Munro up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh.



Mumbai make the opening bid before Delhi Daredevils also make a bid and the price doubles up to Rs. 1 crore.



Rajasthan enter the fray at Rs. 1.2 crore but Delhi not giving up.



It is is Delhi, who finally purchase the Kiwi player for 1.9 crore.

12:49 Sunrisers buy Yusuf Pathan for Rs. 1.9 crore: Former KKR all-rounder Yusuf Pathan comes up next with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh.



Sunrisers Hyderabad make the opening bid before Delhi Daredevils jump into the fray followed by Kings XI Punjab.



But it is Sunrisers, who manage to buy Yusuf Pathan for Rs. 1.9 crore as KKR decide not use the RTM option

12:46 Faulkner goes UNSOLD: Australian all-rounder James Faulkner is the next name out of the bag with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



But there is no bid and he goes UNSOLD

12:45 RCB buy de Grandhomme for Rs. 2.2 crore: Next up is New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh.



RCB manage to snap up the Kiwi player for his base price before Sunrisers jump with a Rs. 80 lakh bid.



But it is RCB, who eventually buy de Grandhomme for Rs. 2.2 crore

12:42 CSK bag Kedar Jadhav for Rs. 7.8 crore: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is up for grabs next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Chennai Super Kings are the only team to make a bid before Rajasthan Royals also jump in, triggering a few bids to take the price to Rs. 5 crore.



Rajasthan back out before Sunrisers jump into the race and take the price past the Rs. 7 crore mark.



CSK finally bag Jadhav for Rs. 7.8 crore after RCB decide not to use the RTM.

12:38 CSK buy Watson for Rs. 4 crore: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson with a base price of Rs. 1 crore, get the opening bid from Chennai Super Kings.



Watson is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 4 crore and RCB are happy not to use the RTM option.

12:32 Sunrisers buy Brathwaite for Rs. 2 crore: Young West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite with a base price of Rs. 1 crore is up for sale next.



Sunrisers Hyderabad make the opening bid and Kings XI Punjab follow suit.



Sunrisers buy the player for Rs. 2 crore before Delhi decide not to exercise the RTM option.

12:29 RCB buy England's Woakes for Rs. 7.4 crore: The all-rounders list is coming up next and the first name is out is Chris Woakes of England.



The English pacer starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore as CSK make the opening bid before RCB come into the picture.



The two franchises battle hard as the price goes past the Rs. 4 crore mark.



But teams not willing to back down as the bid touches the Rs. 6 crore mark in the next few seconds.



RCB snap up Chris Woakes for Rs. 6.6 crore as CSK decide to pull the plug before changing their mind and making another bid.



RCB determined to keep the player and they take the bid to Rs. 7.4 crore.

12:20 Hyderabad buy Manish Pandey for Rs. 11 crore: So it is the Karnataka batting group of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Karun Nair, who have a ball at the IPL Auctions.



Pandey went to Sunrisers for a huge Rs. 11 crore, while KL Rahul was bought by Kings XI Punjab for the same amount, who also purchased Karun Nair for Rs. 5.6 crore and Aaron Finch for 6.2 crore.



Another player who attracted the big bids was Australian Chris Lynn, who was retained by KKR for 9.6 crore without using the RTM option.



Brendon McCullum was sold to RCB for Rs. 3.6 crore while David Miller was retained by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 3 crore using the RTM option.



But South Africa's run machine Hashim Amla went unsold along with Jason Roy and Murali Vijay.

12:14 Hyderabad buy Manish Pandey for Rs. 11 crore: India's young limited overs batsman Manish Pandey up for sale next at a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Punjab and CSK trigger a bidding war and within seconds the price goes as high as Rs. 4.6 crore before Mumbai Indians jump into the price taking the price past the Rs. 5 crore mark.



RCB make a late entry with Rs. 6.4 crore bid but Punjab not holding back to continue their rampaging start.



The bids continue to flow before Sunrisers also join the bidding war to take the price touches the Rs. 10 crore mark.



Punjab decide to back out before coming back in again as the bid goes past the Rs. 11 crore mark.



So it is Sunrisers Hyderabad, who get the player at Rs. 11 crore and KKR are caught in a spot over whether deciding to use the RTM option but eventually they decide not to.

12:06 Hashim Amla goes UNSOLD: South Africa's run machine Hashim Amla up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



And surprisingly Amla goes UNSOLD

12:05 KKR buy Chris Lynn for Rs. 9.6 crore: Australia's hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn comes up next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Mumbai Indians make the opening bid followed by Rajasthan Royals as the price doubles up and goes past the Rs. 4 crore mark.



Delhi Daredevils and KKR join the bidding war as the price touches the Rs. 7 crore mark.



RCB come into the picture late as the price keeps going up before KKR retain the player for Rs. 9.6 crore

11:57 Delhi buy Jason Roy for Rs. 1.5 crore: Dashing England opener Jason Roy is the next player up for sale with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



Delhi Daredevils bag the player for his reserve price of Rs. 1.5 crore

11:56 RCB buy McCullum for Rs. 3.6 crore: Former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum up next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



RCB make the opening bid before Rajasthan Royals join in to take the price past the Rs. 3 crore mark.



Delhi Daredevils also come into the fray as the price keeps going up.



It is RCB, who eventually snap up McCullum for Rs. 3.6 crore.

11:52 Punjab buy Aaron Finch for Rs. 6.2 crore: Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore is up for sale next.



He gets strong opening bids from Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals before Delhi Daredevils jump with a Rs. 2.8 crore bid.



Punjab have been very aggressive right from the start and this time they are giving Delhi strong competition as the price goes up to Rs. 4.6 crore.



Delhi pull out but Rajasthan come back to take the price to the Rs. 5 crore mark before it goes past the Rs. 6 crore mark.



Punjab make another buy as they snap up Finch for Rs. 6.2 crore.

11:46 Puunjab retain Miller for Rs. 3 crore using RTM: South Africa's hard-hitting batsman David Miller up next for grabs with an opening price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



Mumbai Indians make a late entry before Delhi Daredevils jump into the fray. Sunrisers Hyderabad also join the bidding with a 2.4 crore bid.



Mumbai Indians buy David Miller for Rs. 3 crore before Kings XI Punjab use the RTM option to retain the player.

11:42 Murali Vijay UNSOLD: Another opening batsman coming up in Murali Vijay with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



But he goes UNSOLD



11:41 Punjab buy KL Rahul for a massive 11 crore!: The next batsman coming up for sale is KL Rahul with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Rajasthan Royals make the opening bid before Mumbai Indians also jump into the fray.



The two franchises going all out as the price touches the Rs. 5 crore mark within minutes.



Sunrisers come into the picture with a Rs. 6.2 crore bid but Punjab keep going as the price soon touches the Rs. 8 crore mark.



And the bidding frenzy as the price crosses the Rs. 10 crore mark before touching the Rs. 11 crore mark.



Kings XI Punjab buy KL Rahul for a mammoth Rs. 11 crore and RCB decide not use the RTM option.

11:36 Punjab buy Karun Nair for Rs. 5.6 crore: The next set for sale it the set of capped batsmen and the first name out is Karun Nair, who starts with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh.



Kings XI Punjab start the bidding before Rajasthan Royals come into the picture.



The bidding war turns intense as the price soon goes up six times the base price to a huge Rs. 3 crore.



Just when Rajasthan looked to have snapped up the player at Rs. 4.2 crore, Punjab come back into the fray and the bid soon crosses the Rs. 5 crore mark.



But it is Punjab who managed to secure the player at Rs. 5.6 core and Delhi decide against exercising the RTM option.

11:21 Yuvraj sold to Punjab for Rs. 2 crore: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh comes up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Kings XI Punjab manage to bag the player at his base price.

11:19 Joe Root UNSOLD: England captain Joe Root comes up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



But there are no takers for the English batsman as he goes UNSOLD

11:18 Sunrisers buy Williamson for Rs. 3 crore: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is up next with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



His former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad make the opening bid but no one else is interested before RCB come into the picture a bit later.



Williamson attracting some interest but Sunrisers stay ahead as they buy the player at Rs. 3 crore

11:16 CSK use RTM to retain Bravo for Rs. 6.4 crore: Next up is the Champion player Dwayne Bravo with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Punjab continue their smashing start with the opening bad before Mumbai Indians up the bid as the price goes past the Rs. 5 crore mark.



Punjab finally bag Bravo for Rs. 6.4 crore but CSK steal the show as they use the RTM to retain the West Indian all-rounder.

11:12 Gambhir sold to Delhi for Rs. 2.8 crore: The next player up for sale is Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR to two IPL titles.



He starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore and immediately attracts the opening bid from Rajasthan Royals followed by another bid from Delhi Daredevils before Kings XI Punjab come into the picture.



Gambhir is sold to Delhi for Rs. 2.8 crore but KKR decide not to use the RTM option to get back their former captain.

11:10 Delhi Daredevils buy Maxwell for Rs. 9 crore: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is the next player coming up for sale with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Sunrisers Hyderabad make the opening bid before Rajasthan come into the fray to double the price to Rs. 4 crore.



Sunrisers not willing to back down as they up the price to Rs. 6 crore.



Royal Challengers Bangalore make their presence felt with their first bid at Rs. 6.2 crore and Delhi Daredevils also enter the bidding war to take the price to Rs. 7 crore.



RCB seems to pulled out of the race as Sunrisers bounce back with a 7.2 crore bid but Delhi are not holding back either as the bids continue to flow, to take the price to Rs. 8 crore.



A strong bidding war this as Maxwell's price rises to the Rs. 9 crore mark, which turns out to be the winning bid for Delhi Daredevils.



Kings XI Punjab decide not to exercise the RTM option.

11:02 Shakib sold to Sunrisers for Rs. 2 crore: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a bidding war as the price doubles to Rs. 2 crore as the former bag him for that price.

11:01 IPL Auction: Harbhajan sold to CSK for Rs. 2 crore: The second set of Marquee Players will be up for sale next.



The first player up for sale is former India spinner Harbhajan Singh with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



CSK make the opening bid at Rs. 2 crore but there are no other bids for the off-spinner.



Mumbai Indians are happy to let the player go, who featured for them in the last 10 seasons, as CSK get the player at a very good price.

10:43 Stokes sold to Rajasthan for 12.5 crore, KKR buy Starc: That concludes the first set of the Marquee players.



Ben Stokes got the highest price at Rs. 12.5 crore, bought by Rajasthan Royals, while KKR paid a hefty Rs. 9.4 crore to get the services of Mitchell Starc.



Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 7.6 crore, while Shikhar Dhawan was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabd for Rs. 5.2 crore.



Kieron Pollard commanded Rs. 5.4 crore as he was retained by Mumbai Indians using the RTM but his West Indian team mate Chris Gayle went unsold.



Ajinkya Rahane was retained by his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals using the RTM for Rs. 4 crore, while CSK used the RTM to retain Faf du Plessis for Rs. 1.6 crore.

10:40 Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for Rs. 9.4 crore!: Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc up next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Kings XI Punjab again making the opening bid before KKR come into the fray.



The two franchises battle hard to take the price past the Rs. 6 crore mark in no time.



The bids are flying as quick as Starc's bouncers with the price zooming past the Rs. 9 crore mark in a matter of a few seconds.



KKR finally bag the player at Rs. 9.4 crore!

10:36 Rajasthan use RTM to retain Rahane for Rs. 4 crore: India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Kings XI Punjab make the opening bid before Mumbai Indians jump into the fray, triggering a few quick bids and taking the price past the Rs. 4 crore mark.



Punjab buy the player at Rs. 4 crore before Rajasthan use the RTM to retain their former player.

10:34 CSK use RTM to retain FAf du Plessis for Rs. 1.6 crore: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore is up for sale next.



Chennai Super Kings make the opening bid before Kings XI Punjab continue their strong start with another bid for the South African.



Punjab have the highest bid at Rs. 1.6 crore before CSK use the RTM to retain the player.



RTM: The franchises are allowed to retain five players with either three through direct retention or three through Right to Match cards that will be used during the auctions. Teams can only use a maximum of three RTMs, regardless of the number of players they managed to retain in the aforementioned lists submitted to the BCCI on January 4.

10:32 LIVE IPL Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Rajasthan for a massive Rs. 12.5 crore!: Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes is up for sale next at the base price of Rs. 2 crore.



He was sold for a record Rs. 14.5 crore last year to Rising Pune Supergiants.



Chennai Super Kings make the opening bid and not surprising Kings XI Punjab are in the thick of action yet again, doubling his price to Rs. 4 crore in no time.



Stokes looks to be inching towards another record price this year too as the price zooms to Rs. 6 crore soon.



Kolkata Knight Riders enter the fray at Rs. 6.8 crore before the price goes past the Rs. 9 crore mark and in a few minutes past the Rs. 10 crore mark.



Punjab in control at Rs. 12 crore before KKR pull out of the race.



Rajasthan Royals make a late entry with Rs. 12.5 crore bid and this time Punjab have withdrawn from the race.

10:25 Chris Gayle goes UNSOLD!: Universe Boss Chris Gayle, the legend of T20 cricket is up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Surprisingly, there are no takers for the West Indian opener.

10:24 Mumbai Indians use RTM to retain Pollard for Rs. 5.4 crore: Former Mumbai Indians players Kieron Pollard of the West Indies is the third player up for grabs with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Kings XI Punjab continue their blazing start as they make the opening bid before Mumbai Indians join the action.



Preity Zinta not willing to back down again as Pollard attracts a bidding war between Punjab and Mumbai, taking his price past the Rs. 4 crore mark.



Delhi Daredevils take the price to Rs. 4.2 crore as Mumbai back out but Punjab keep bidding as the price goes past Rs. 5 crore.



Delhi take control of the bid at Rs. 5.4 crore as they get hold of the player but Mumbai Indians use the RTM option to get back Pollard.



RTM: The franchises are allowed to retain five players with either three through direct retention or three through Right to Match cards that will be used during the auctions. Teams can only use a maximum of three RTMs, regardless of the number of players they managed to retain in the aforementioned lists submitted to the BCCI on January 4.

10:20 Punjab buy Ashwin for Rs. 7.6 crore: The second player up for sale is off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Not surprising that Chennai Super Kings are the first team to make an instant bid before Kings XI Punjab jump into the fray.



Punjab not willing to back down as the bid crosses Rs. 5 crore before CSK drop out.



Rajasthan Royals enter the picture as the bid goes past Rs. 6 crore and soon Punjab take it past Rs. 7 crore.



Punjab finally bag the off-spinner for Rs. 7.6 crore.

10:18 Sunrisers use RTM to retain Dhawan for Rs. 5.2 crore: The first player up for grabs at the IPL Auction is Shikhar Dhawan with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.



Kings XI Punjab make the opening bid before Rajasthan Royals come into the picture but his previous franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad are not interested so far.



In no time, his price doubles to Rs. 4 crore.



Just when it looked Kings XI Punjab had bagged the player after Rajasthan had backed out, Mumbai Indians jumped into the fray.



The bid goes well past the 5-crore mark but Punjab eventually bag the player at 5.2 crore.



And Sunrisers Hyderabad jump in at the last moment as they use the Right to Match option to retain their former opener Dhawan.



RTM: The franchises are allowed to retain five players with either three through direct retention or three through Right to Match cards that will be used during the auctions. Teams can only use a maximum of three RTMs, regardless of the number of players they managed to retain in the aforementioned lists submitted to the BCCI on January 4.

10:11 IPL chairman welcomes the two franchises -- Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- back into the IPL fold after a two-year suspension.