Asian Games updates: India take 1-0 lead vs Pakistan at half-time













At half-time India maintain their lead over Pakistan and go into the break 1-0.





Pakistan were more controlled and positive in the 2nd quarter. However India's defence did well to deny them the equaliser.





Pakistan have done well to put pressure on India in the 2nd quarter.





Dilpreet's pass to Sunil kept away by Butt.





In the dying seconds, the match moves from end to end but nothing substantial happens.









Pakistan start second quarter with a lot more intent.





Pakistan making forays into the D at will, putting India on the defence.





Sardara loses the ball on the counter attack and Pakistan regain possession.





India doing well on the counter and they are awarded a corner.





Pakistan now get a penalty corner.





India as for referral over a PC awarded to Pakistan and India lose their referral.





Pakistan have a chance to equalise here as Rizwan to push.





Harmanpreet does well to deny Pakistan with his 2 blocks.





Manpreet wins the free-hit on the left.







