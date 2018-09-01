Asian Games updates: India take 1-0 lead vs Pakistan at half-time

16:40 This is a bronze medal play-off match:
At half-time India maintain their lead over Pakistan and go into the break 1-0.
Pakistan were more controlled and positive in the 2nd quarter. However India's defence did well to deny them the equaliser.
Pakistan have done well to put pressure on India in the 2nd quarter.
Dilpreet's pass to Sunil kept away by Butt.
In the dying seconds, the match moves from end to end but nothing substantial happens.
Pakistan start second quarter with a lot more intent.
Pakistan making forays into the D at will, putting India on the defence.
Sardara loses the ball on the counter attack and Pakistan regain possession.
India doing well on the counter and they are awarded a corner.
Pakistan now get a penalty corner.
India as for referral over a PC awarded to Pakistan and India lose their referral.
Pakistan have a chance to equalise here as Rizwan to push.
Harmanpreet does well to deny Pakistan with his 2 blocks.
Manpreet wins the free-hit on the left.
At the end of the 1st quarter, India have a one-goal lead over Pakistan
India making runs from the left flank and Lalit doing some good work.
Sardara's mispass allows Pakistan to counter, set-up by Dilbar but Harmanpreet does well to deny him.
India make a hash of a lovely foray from the left and giving away the ball to the opponents.
Pak keeper Butt does well to keep off a goal.
16:10 India-Pak face off in Bronze medal match:
After two minutes Pakistan make the forward foray.
Pakistan get a free-hit but lost the referral as the ball was seen hitting the post but not crossing the goal-line.
Chinglengsana's shot on goal saved by the Pakistan keeper.
Akashdeep Singh gives India the lead and scores in the 5 minutes itself.
India made a lovely foray from the left and that culminated into the opening goal.
So India start in an attacking mode in the opening minute itself.
Fast fact: Rupinder Pal has 13 goals in the tournament so far.
15:11 India win Boxing, Bridge gold :
India have lost to Hong Kong in the final of the women's team squash event.
The Indian team, comprising Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallika, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna, lost 0-2 to bring home the silver.
Chinappa loses her match.
Sunayna Kuruvilla starts proceedings for India. But she loses her match 1-2.
Hong Kong take lead in the final.
Up next is Joshna Chinappa.
The Indian women's squash team final against Hong Kong is underway.
13:20 Bridge gold for India:
India wins men's pair gold medal in bridge competition of Asian Games.
In Bridge, the men's and the mixed team have bagged bronze medals, upping India's medal tally to 67.
Amit Panghal beats reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the men's 49kg flyweight final. THe bout to give India it's 14th gold medal