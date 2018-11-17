Women's WT20 updates: India win toss, to bat vs Aus

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur have won the toss and elected to bat their inconsequential match in Guyana on Saturday.

The team that wins the match will top Group B.





Mithali Raj and Manasi Joshi have been rested by India.

Assured of a place in the last-four stage, the result of Saturday's match may not be of much significance, but India are aware that beating a superior side will help them take the confidence into the knockouts.





While Harmanpreet's scintillating innings, which contained as many as eight sixes, will be remembered for years, Mithali got into the act in the much-awaited match against arch-rivals Pakistan and calmly saw the team through.





A downpour in the morning made the conditions difficult for batting against Ireland, but opener Mithali battled her way to her 17th T20I half-century helping her side put up a challenging total, anchoring the innings till the 19th over.









The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs.





While Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners, the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.





Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates. Since the beginning of October, Alyssa has scored six half centuries in eight innings.





Ahead of the game against Australia, the India skipper said they need to be more aggressive on the field.





Playing XI:



