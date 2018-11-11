Women's WT20 updates: India win toss, to bowl first

India have won the toss and elected to field first in their 2nd pool match of the ICC Women's World Cup in Guyana on Sunday.
The moisture in the pitch has made India captain Harmanpreet come to this decision.
India go into the match with the same XI that played in the first match against New Zealand, while Pakistan make one change in their squad.
India had lost to Pakistan in the same tournament two years ago and would like to return the favour tonight.
However, since that loss in Delhi, India have played Pakistan thrice across two editions of Asia Cup, winning all the battles.
That Pakistan lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their lung opener will also give India an upperhand during tonight.
Playing XI:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (W), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav.
Pakistan: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Umaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (W), Anam Amin.