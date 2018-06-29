Write a comment

June 29, 2018

01:24 FIFA World Cup: Belgium beat England, top group: Belgium beat England 1-0. England finish as runners-up in Group G and face Colombia next.

Adnan Januzaj's excellent goal has helped Belgium top group. They will meet Japan on Monday. Belgium beat England 1-0. England finish as runners-up in Group G and face Colombia next.

01:19 FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1: Mertens replaces goalscorer Januzaj.

Vardy attempts to close the ball down at the feet of Courtois. The goalkeeper does well.

Three added minutes for England to change the course of their tournament. Mertens replaces goalscorer Januzaj.

00:59 FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1: Chance! Jamie Vardy plays Marcus Rashford clean in on goal, he has a lot of time and goes for the clip into the far corner. But Thibaut Courtois gets palms the ball away.

Rashford has to score!!! He has come so close, so often. Chance! Jamie Vardy plays Marcus Rashford clean in on goal, he has a lot of time and goes for the clip into the far corner. But Thibaut Courtois gets palms the ball away.

00:45 FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1: Harry Maguire replaces John Stones.

The game is coming to life with earlier Rashford tried his had at the goal but it went wide and in the 51st minute Belgium took 1-0 lead!

What a finish from Januzaj! Tielemans send him the ball which he curls and sends a brilliant left-footer home for a GOAL!!!!

Now, Belgium are on top of the group! Harry Maguire replaces John Stones.

00:20 FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 0 at halftime: The first half has been disappointing. There have been no real chances at the goal by either of the team.





As of now, England will win the group and face Japan.

Thorgan Hazard needs to learn to shoot from his bother Eden Hazard. Some poor finishing from this lad has added to Belgium's woes. England 0 Belgium 0

Meanwhile, in the other game, Panama leads 1-0 against Tunisia at halftime.

The first half has been disappointing. There have been no real chances at the goal by either of the team.