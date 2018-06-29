rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

FIFA World Cup: Belgium beat England, top group

Write a comment

June 29, 2018

01:24  FIFA World Cup: Belgium beat England, top group:  Belgium beat England 1-0. England finish as runners-up in Group G and face Colombia next.

Adnan Januzaj's excellent goal has helped Belgium top group. They will meet Japan on Monday.
01:19  FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1:  Mertens replaces goalscorer Januzaj. 

Vardy attempts to close the ball down at the feet of Courtois. The goalkeeper does well.

Three added minutes for England to change the course of their tournament.
00:59  FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1:   Chance! Jamie Vardy plays Marcus Rashford clean in on goal, he has a lot of time and goes for the clip into the far corner. But Thibaut Courtois gets palms the ball away. 

Rashford has to score!!! He has come so close, so often.
00:45  FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 1:  Harry Maguire replaces John Stones. 

The game is coming to life with earlier Rashford tried his had at the goal but it went wide and in the 51st minute Belgium took 1-0 lead!

What a finish from Januzaj! Tielemans send him the ball which he curls and sends a brilliant left-footer home for a GOAL!!!! 

Now, Belgium are on top of the group! 
00:20  FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 0 at halftime:   The first half has been disappointing. There have been no real chances at the goal by either of the team.  

England 0 Belgium 0

As of now, England will win the group and face Japan.  

Thorgan Hazard needs to learn to shoot from his bother Eden Hazard. Some poor finishing from this lad has added to Belgium's woes.

Meanwhile, in the other game, Panama leads 1-0 against Tunisia at halftime.

00:01  FIFA World Cup: England 0 Belgium 0:  England are enjoying a large share of possession so far, 57 per cent. 

Neat play from Belgium fails to yield a shooting opportunity as Rose puts the ball away. 

But one is not sure how seriously the two sides are taking it. Fans getting restless too. We hear some jeers. Can't blame them. They want to see some good football.
5 jazzy hairstyles at the FIFA World Cup
5 jazzy hairstyles at the FIFA World Cup
Chandra's Midas touch helps Tata group profit to rise 35%
Chandra's Midas touch helps Tata group profit to rise 35%
StyleDiaries: 9 effortless ways to wear white
StyleDiaries: 9 effortless ways to wear white
'Delhi LG's role is very disturbing'
'Delhi LG's role is very disturbing'
What you should *not* wear on IIFA red carpet
What you should *not* wear on IIFA red carpet
rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use