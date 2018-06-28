Write a comment

June 28, 2018

00:52 FIFA World Cup: Serbia 0 Brazil 1: Serbia are pushing forward. They have got to take chances.

So so close!

Rukavina's cross is palmed out by Alisson straight to the head of Mitrovic, goalkeeper is nowhere. But his effort is blocked by Thiago Silva. Serbia are pushing forward. They have got to take chances.

00:48 FIFA World Cup: Serbia 0 Brazil 1: Brazil are comfortable at the moment.

Close!!!

Ljajic sends the ball into the area and Miranda almost steers it into his own goal. Luckily for him it flies just over the bar.

In the other match, Costa Rica 1 Switzerland 1

00:42 FIFA World Cup: Serbia 0 Brazil 1: Coutinhohas been brilliant in the midfield.

Casemiro sends a ball from the right touchline all the way over to Neymar on the left. Neymar takes it down without fuss and Brazil continue probing...

News from the Brazilian FA is that Marcelo suffered a back spasm during the first 10 minutes.

00:23 FIFA World Cup: Serbia 0 Brazil 1 at halftime: Brazil are in control of Group E after the first half.

The South Americans deserve their lead, which came courtesy of a well constructed and executed goal by Paulinho in the 36th minute.

00:08 FIFA World Cup: Serbia 0 Brazil 1: Coutinho spots a tremendous run from deep by Paulinho and clips the perfect pass through to him.

Paulinho runs onto it, lets it bounce once and lobs the ball over the onrushing Stojkovic.

Serbia 0 Brazil 1 in 35th minute. Coutinho spots a tremendous run from deep by Paulinho and clips the perfect pass through to him.