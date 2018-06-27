FIFA World Cup: Argentina through to last 16

01:21 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2:
Rojo scored the winner when Argentina beat Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup.
Four minutes added on.
In the other match, Croatia go 2-1 up on Iceland
01:18 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2:
Argentina have taken a lead through Rojo in the 86th minute!
He volleys a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner!
Goal!!!
Nigeria 1 Argentina 2
01:09 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1:
What a miss by Odion Ighalo who shoots it wide!!!
Mascherano clears, but Marcos Rojo gets stuck under the ball and deflects it to Igahlo in space, who sticks it just wide of the far post!
As the ball dropped down, it hit Rojo on the arm.
No penalty but Nigeria are fuming.
In the other match, Iceland 1 Croatia 1
01:03 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1:
Time moving quickly now, things getting very, very desperate.
Argentina haven't created a chance since Nigeria's goal.
Substitution for Argentina; Di Maria off for Meza.
00:46 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1:
Nigeria have pulled themselves back into the game thanks to a moment of madness by Argentina's Mascherano who physically dragged down Balogun while defending a corner.
Several protests and a VAR review later, the ref pointed to the spot and up stepped Victor Moses to coolly place the penalty into the bottom corner and draw Nigeria level.
Goal!
Nigeria 1-1 Argentina
Meanwhile, in the other game Iceland 0 Croatia 1
00:37 FIFA World Cup: Messi gives Argentina 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria:
Lionel Messi scored his first goal of this World Cup in fine fashion to give Argentina a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their final Group D match on Tuesday.
Played in by Ever Banega's ball over the top, Messi expertly controlled with his thigh and stroked home in the 14th minute to hand a lifeline to Argentina, who need to win if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.
00:09 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 0 Argentina 1:
Di Maria beats his marker on these pace to get to the end of a spectacular defense-splitting pass and finds himself bundled to the floor just outside the penalty area.
Up steps Messi to take the resultant free kick and curls a shot that beats the outstretched keeper and rattles the upright.
Oh so close!!!
00:02 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 0 Argentina 1:
We are closing in on the half hour mark and it's all one way traffic with Argentina enjoying some long spells of possession while Nigeria has been reduced to defending and playing on the counter-attack.
Judging by the sense of urgency in the Argentine attacks, looks like it is only a matter of time before they double their lead.
If the score remains same, Argentina are going through, with Nigeria third and Iceland fourth.
Meanwhile, in Rostov, Iceland 0 Croatia 0