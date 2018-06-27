Write a comment

June 27, 2018

01:27 FIFA World Cup: Argentina through to last 16: Argentina make the last 16! What drama!

They will now face France on Saturday.

Nigeria gave it their all but look devastated. Argentina make the last 16! What drama!

01:21 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2: Rojo scored the winner when Argentina beat Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup.

Four minutes added on.

In the other match, Croatia go 2-1 up on Iceland Rojo scored the winner when Argentina beat Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup.

01:18 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2: Argentina have taken a lead through Rojo in the 86th minute!

He volleys a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner!

Goal!!!

Nigeria 1 Argentina 2 Argentina have taken a lead through Rojo in the 86th minute!

01:11 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina : Aguero comes on replacing Tagliafico.

What a miss!!!

Higuain should have scored! But he slams it over the bar with his left foot! Aguero comes on replacing Tagliafico.

01:09 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1: What a miss by Odion Ighalo who shoots it wide!!!

Mascherano clears, but Marcos Rojo gets stuck under the ball and deflects it to Igahlo in space, who sticks it just wide of the far post!

As the ball dropped down, it hit Rojo on the arm.

No penalty but Nigeria are fuming.

In the other match, Iceland 1 Croatia 1 What a miss by Odion Ighalo who shoots it wide!!!

01:03 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1: Time moving quickly now, things getting very, very desperate.

Argentina haven't created a chance since Nigeria's goal.

Substitution for Argentina; Di Maria off for Meza. Time moving quickly now, things getting very, very desperate.

00:46 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 1 Argentina 1: Nigeria have pulled themselves back into the game thanks to a moment of madness by Argentina's Mascherano who physically dragged down Balogun while defending a corner.

Several protests and a VAR review later, the ref pointed to the spot and up stepped Victor Moses to coolly place the penalty into the bottom corner and draw Nigeria level.

Goal!

Nigeria 1-1 Argentina

Meanwhile, in the other game Iceland 0 Croatia 1 Nigeria have pulled themselves back into the game thanks to a moment of madness by Argentina's Mascherano who physically dragged down Balogun while defending a corner.

00:37 FIFA World Cup: Messi gives Argentina 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria: Lionel Messi scored his first goal of this World Cup in fine fashion to give Argentina a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

Played in by Ever Banega's ball over the top, Messi expertly controlled with his thigh and stroked home in the 14th minute to hand a lifeline to Argentina, who need to win if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages. Lionel Messi scored his first goal of this World Cup in fine fashion to give Argentina a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

00:09 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 0 Argentina 1: Di Maria beats his marker on these pace to get to the end of a spectacular defense-splitting pass and finds himself bundled to the floor just outside the penalty area.

Up steps Messi to take the resultant free kick and curls a shot that beats the outstretched keeper and rattles the upright.

Oh so close!!! Di Maria beats his marker on these pace to get to the end of a spectacular defense-splitting pass and finds himself bundled to the floor just outside the penalty area.