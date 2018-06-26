00:20 FIFA World Cup: Spain 1 Morocco 1 at halftime:
Spain is really beginning to tilt the game to their side. Iniesta and Isco have been excellent.
Morocco can't get out of their half now.
Earlier, Spain responded quickly to Morocco's 14th-minute goal.
On the other hand, Morocco were seen stacking up the yellow cards. Four so far.
In the other game, Ricardo Quaresma gave Portugal 1-0 lead over Iran.
00:07
Morocco are really struggling to cope with Spain's pace. They also have to be careful about he discipline.
Meanwhile, it's Iran 0-0 Portugal in the other game.
00:01 FIFA World Cup: Spain 1 Morocco 1:
Spain is relieved after Isco scored the equaliser.
Another great chance for Boutaib but De Gea blocked this shot.
Beautiful play from Spain and Iniesta is in thick of the action.
Spain 1 Morocco 1