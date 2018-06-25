FIFA World Cup: Colombia 2 vs Poland 0

Write a comment

June 25, 2018

01:05 First real chance for Poland in the 59th minute.

Lewandowski takes the ball down with a deft touch, but his left-footed strike is thumped into the mid-riff of goalkeeper Ospina. It is an excellent save.

Poland have slightly more possession. They attack, get numbers forward and then the ball is out of play.

But we have another goal from Colombia here in the 70th minute!!!

Falcao it is!

Quintero send a great pass, Falcao, running inside from the right, through controls the ball and what a great finish.

00:45 FIFA World Cup: Colombia 1 vs Poland 0: Poland failed to attempt a single shot on target in the first half. But in the second half it changed pretty soon.

Close!!!

Finally a delivery for Lewandowski to latch onto, he nearly touched the ball. He really got quite close to it.

Poland need to score or they are out of the World Cup!

00:27 FIFA World Cup: Colombia 1 vs Poland 0 at halftime: Yerry Mina gets the much deserved Colombian goal.

Robert Lewandowski playing in the midfield is not helping Poland.

00:16 FIFA World Cup: Colombia 1 vs Poland 0: Colombia continue to threaten and is finally rewarded in the 40th minute.

It all started with Rodriguez who chipped a left-footed cross to Mina. Mina outjumped everyone else in the area and headed the ball in.

Szczesny rushed from goal in an effort to reach the ball but it was all too late.

