FIFA World Cup: Sweden 1 Germany 0 at halftime

00:18 Sweden 1 Germany 0 at halftime:
Sweden miss a golden chance to double their lead. Germany are caught on the counter-attack as Sweden attack with pace but Viktor Claesson on the right is unable to beat the defender and take a direct shot at goal.
At the stroke of halftime, German goalkeeper Neuer makes a diving save, lunging full length to his right to keep the ball out.
Germany must be lucky to be just a goal down at the break.
00:09 FIFA World Cup: Sweden 1 Germany 0:
Sweden take a shock lead courtesy of a delightful finish from Ola Toivonen, who smartly lifts it over Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 32nd minute.
Germany in big, big trouble!!!
Tony Kroos's mistake in midfield proved costly for the defending champions, who needs a victory to stay alive in the tournament.
00:06 FIFA World Cup: Sweden 1 Germany 0:
Sebastian Rudy sustains a blow on his nose after an unfortunate clash with Sweden's Ola Toivonen, who was actually jumping over the German trying to avoid hitting him. He has to go off the field with blood flowing down his right nostril as Germany are reduced to 10 men for the moment.
Rudy is unable to continue as Ilkay Gundogan comes as the substitute in the 31st minute.
Germany have played the ball around nicely but have not found the net despite a flurry of attacks early on.