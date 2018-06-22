Write a comment

June 22, 2018

01:33 Full-time and with this victory over heavyweights Argentina, dark horses Croatia have qualified for the knock-out phase in style and have announced themselves as legitimate championship contenders.

Meanwhile Argentina are in deep trouble and in real danger of getting knocked out or the tournament in the group phase.

01:22 FIFA World Cup: Argentina 0 Croatia 3: Croatia make it 3-0 on the night with a goal off a lightning quick counter-attacking move that leaves the entire Argentine defense looking like amateurs in what will be night that all of them would want to forget.

01:16 FIFA World Cup: Modric doubles Croatia's lead: Captain Luca Modric leads by example and doubles Croatia's lead with an absolute scorching effort!

After skipping past Ottamendi outside the penalty area, he unleashes a powerful shot that zooms into the top corner, leaving Cabrero with absolutely no chance.

Goal!

00:59 Almost immediately at the other end, a beautiful ball from the right wing falls into the path of Mandzukic whose effort whizzes inches wide of the near post and into the side netting.

00:57 Just over an hour played in this fixture and Argentina come within a whisker of scoring the equalizer.

00:47 FIFA World Cup: Argentina 0 Croatia 1: Croatia take the lead following an absolute catastrophe for Argentina as keeper Willy Caballero makes a complete mess off a back-pass which falls invitingly to an unmarked Rebic inside the box.

The striker exhibits flawless technique with a sublime volley that rockets into the top corner of the net and hands the lead to Croatia in the 53rd minute.

00:28 At halftime the scores are level at 0-0 although both teams played some fast, attacking football and were let down by poor finishing.

The pressure will definitely be mounting on Argentina, who drew their opening game against Iceland and need to win today to take charge of the group meanwhile credit to Croatia who, despite having lower possession of the ball, have matched their opponents every step of the way and could have easily been in front by now.

00:23 FIFA World Cup: Argentina 0 Croatia 0: Seconds before the halftime whistle, Croatia's Rebic finds himself in a one of situation with the keeper after a beautiful cross-field ball by Modric.

With the entire goal at his mercy and an unmarked Perisic in waiting, Rebic cuts back and goes for goal, ballooning his shot well over the post much to the dismay of the entire Croatian bench.

Former England striker Gary Lineker says on BBC One, "I can't recall as poor an Argentina side as this." Seconds before the halftime whistle, Croatia's Rebic finds himself in a one of situation with the keeper after a beautiful cross-field ball by Modric.