FIFA World Cup: Iran hold Spain goalless at halftime

June 21, 2018

00:25 Iran hold Spain goalless at halftime: Spain dominated the possession with 73 percent possession but had only one shot on target to show out of 10 attempts.

If the match finishes goalless then Spain will be third in the group with two points from two games, behind Iran and Portugal, who will have four points each.

Spain will need something special to break the dogged Iran defence, who have at times had as many as six players defending.



00:19 Iran hold Spain goalless at halftime: Silva has another golden opportunity to score in the 42nd minute but no sooner he gets to the ball than the Iran defenders crowd him and clear the ball to safety.

Iran are doing everything to deny Spain, who despite all their possession and repeated attacks, have managed just one shot in goal in 43 minutes.

Silva gets another opportunity in the box but another Iran defender throws himself in the line of the ball as the goal bound shot goes away for a corner.

A frustrated Spain team in an animated chat with the referee after he blows for halftime.

Iran have defended out of their skin to hold Spain goalless.



00:09 FIFA World Cup: Spain 0 Iran 0: Finally, some action in the Spain half as Iran attempt a long throw from near the corner line but it is cleared easily by the defenders.

Iran create another opportunity as Ramin Rezaeian delivers a dangerous ball from the right but Ramos clears it to safety as Iran earn their first corner.

Meanwhile, Iran captain Haji Safi falls to the ground with some injury. It looks like a hamstring injury and he has to go off for some treatment as he hobbles off the ground.

