World Cup: Portugal 1 Morocco 0

June 20, 2018

18:51 Portugal 1 Morocco 0: Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio has made an unbelievable save to keep his team's lead intact. He dives full length to his right to keep out the header from Younes Belhanda off a free kick, in the 57th minute.

A few minutes later, Mehdi Benatia shoots over the bar from just outside the box.



18:42 Portugal 1 Morocco 0: Portugal start the second half in the right fashion as they win an early corner but Morocco manage to see it off.



Portugal nearly have another goal. The impressive Goncalo Guedes lays it for Ronaldo just outside the box following a quick free kick but the striker shoots well wide of the goal.

18:24 Portugal lead Morocco 1-0 at halftime: Cristiano Ronaldo drilled in a fourth minute header to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Morocco at halftime in their World Cup Group B match on Wednesday and take his goal tally at the tournament to four. Morocco, who will become the first team who are unable to progress to the next stage if they lose, found space to attack but had trouble getting into the Portuguese box.

18:20 Portugal lead 1-0 at halftime: Portugal miss an easy chance to double their lead as Goncalo Guedes fails to beat Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui.

That was another good pass from Ronaldo but Guedes failed to capitalise.

So that's the halftime break as Portugal take a 1-0 lead into the interval.

18:02 Portugal get a free kick on the edge of the box after Joao Maria is brought down by a Morocco defender.

Morocco's players are unhappy with the call and this is Ronaldo territory. He is ready to wind up and swing another free kick into the net, like he did against Spain. But hold on, Ronaldo has smashed his free kick into the Morocco wall.



18:00 Ronaldo brought down, in the 26th minute. Took a hard knock from Morocco's Benatia in the side of his leg, near the shin, and he is down in considerable pain.



Morocco coach Herve Renard is visibly annoyed and has a word with the referee over a possible VAR referral after one of his players was brought down, but the foul was outside the penalty area so no chance of VAR.



17:57 Ronaldo gives Portugal early lead vs Morocco: 20 minutes up!



It's Morocco attacking, with short passes. They are threatening and Portugal are content to defend their early lead.

17:47 Ronaldo gives Portugal early lead vs Morocco: Ronaldo nearly doubles Portugal's lead in the ninth minute but drags his shot just wide of the Morocco goalkeeper.

'Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals for Portugal). Historic,' tweets OptaJoe (@OptaJoe)

Another interesting stats on the Portuguese legend courtesy of OptaJoe.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player since Jos Torres in 1966 to score a goal with his right foot, left foot and head in a single World Cup tournament. Collection."



17:36 Ronaldo gives Portugal early lead vs Morocco: Portugal take the lead as early as the fourth minute.

And who else other than Cristiano Ronaldo! He heads in from Joao Moutinho's cross from the right.

Morocco's players had hardly warmed up before Ronaldo made his presence felt with his fourth goal of the World Cup.



17:29 All eyes will once be again on Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain.



Meanwhile, Morocco will be aiming to bounce back after their 1-0 loss to Iran.