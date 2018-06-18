01:01 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 1:
Seventy minutes gone and Brazil squander a glorious chance to reclaim their lead.
Neymar's inch-perfect cross finds its way to Coutinho inside the box who chests it down and blasts a shot wide of the far post.
00:49 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 1:
Switzerland have pulled level in the game with a goal off a set-piece. Zuber is on hand to head home from inside the penalty area to make it 1-1 while the entire Brazilian defense is claiming foul play.
The referee is not to impressed and the goal stands. VAR will have to wait for another day.
Goal! Brazil 1-Switzerland 1
There has been a distinct lack of urgency in the way Brazil have been playing until now and despite the fact that the Swiss goal came against the run of play, the onus is now on the Brazilians to up the ante.
00:26 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0 at halftime:
It's halftime and Brazil have a slender 1-0 lead going into the break.
Their antics seemingly effortless at time, Brazil look the part against the Swiss and took the lead through an absolute beauty from Coutinho - hands down one of the best goal of the World Cup so far.
00:10 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0:
Half an hour in the clock and it's all one way traffic with Brazil turning on the style in their trademark fashion.
Image: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
00:06 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0:
Brazil look like their team of old with some fluid football.
There haven't been many attempts on goal but the Swiss have been kept busy as the Samba boys have had the major share of possession and looks like it is only a matter of time before they double their advantage