June 18, 2018

June 18, 2018

01:01 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 1: Seventy minutes gone and Brazil squander a glorious chance to reclaim their lead.

Neymar's inch-perfect cross finds its way to Coutinho inside the box who chests it down and blasts a shot wide of the far post. Seventy minutes gone and Brazil squander a glorious chance to reclaim their lead.

00:49 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 1: Switzerland have pulled level in the game with a goal off a set-piece. Zuber is on hand to head home from inside the penalty area to make it 1-1 while the entire Brazilian defense is claiming foul play.

Goal! Brazil 1-Switzerland 1



Goal! Brazil 1-Switzerland 1

There has been a distinct lack of urgency in the way Brazil have been playing until now and despite the fact that the Swiss goal came against the run of play, the onus is now on the Brazilians to up the ante. The referee is not to impressed and the goal stands. VAR will have to wait for another day. Switzerland have pulled level in the game with a goal off a set-piece. Zuber is on hand to head home from inside the penalty area to make it 1-1 while the entire Brazilian defense is claiming foul play.

00:26 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0 at halftime: It's halftime and Brazil have a slender 1-0 lead going into the break.

Their antics seemingly effortless at time, Brazil look the part against the Swiss and took the lead through an absolute beauty from Coutinho - hands down one of the best goal of the World Cup so far. It's halftime and Brazil have a slender 1-0 lead going into the break.

00:10 World Cup: Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 0: Half an hour in the clock and it's all one way traffic with Brazil turning on the style in their trademark fashion.

Image: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Half an hour in the clock and it's all one way traffic with Brazil turning on the style in their trademark fashion.