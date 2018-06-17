Write a comment

June 17, 2018

22:40 World Cup: Mexico stun holders Germany: Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack that exposed the ragged defending that the four-times winners had displayed in their warm-up games.

Germany came close to levelling late in the half when a Toni Kroos free kick was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and they gradually took command once Marco Reus joined the fray after an hour and introduced some pace to their attack.

22:23 World Cup: Mexico stun Germany: Three minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official as Germany throw their entire team deep into Mexican territory.

22:15 World Cup: Mexico sense a famous victory: Germany are really putting the pressure on the Mexicans as the game moves into the last ten minutes.

Mueller and Hummels both go into the referee's book after both are shown the Yellow card.

22:11 World Cup: Germany 0 Mexico 1: Germany bring in Mario Gomez replacing Marvin Plattenhardt.

Germany look desperately for the equalizer and commit players in attack but are let down by poor finishing.

21:51 World Cup: Germany 0 Mexico 1: Germany have looked vulnerable at the back and had several narrow escapes as Mexico poured bodies forward.

It's end to end football here in Moscow as both teams surge forward in search of a goal.

Mexico come close to doubling their lead at the hour mark. At the other end, substitute Milan Draxler comes close with a curling effort for Germany that forces a crucial save by the Mexican keeper.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez replaces Carlos Vela.Germany bring in Marco Reus to replace Sami Khedira.

This is turning out to be a World Cup classic.

Image: Mexico's Hirving Lozano in action with Germany's Jerome Boateng

21:25 World Cup: Germany 0 Mexico 1 at halftime: Germany haven't lost an opening game since 1982 but he holders look in trouble.

They have been thoroughly outplayed by Mexico, who fully deserve the lead given to them by Hirving Lozano.

Image: Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

21:14 World Cup: Germany 0 Mexico 1: In the 30th minute Miguel Layun blazes his shot straight at Neuer from 25 yards.

Mexico are dangerous every time they break. They have so much space.



The game has finally come alive in the 35th minute as Mexico take a shock albeit well deserved lead. Winger Lozano, who has been outstanding with his tireless runs down the left wing latches on to a well timed through ball from Hernandez and cuts past the German defense before firing a low shot past Neuer at the near post.

Goal! Germany 0-1 Mexico. We have a cracking game on our hands

Image: Hirving Lozano, centre, opens the scoring for Mexico

20:51 World Cup: Germany vs Mexico: In the 10th minute Hector Herrera fired an early tester at Manuel Neuer from distance, but the German shot-stopper was equal to the task.

Nearly an own goal by Mexico in the 15th minute! Khedira whiffed on a great chance and Mexico almost knocked it into its own next.

Phew!

Fifteen minutes in and the scores are tied at 0-0. Germany, the team.to beat in Russia, had two good opportunities in the opening exchanges.

Image: Manuel Neuer of Germany makes a save from Hugo Ayala; Hector Morenoand Carlos Vela of Mexico

20:33 World Cup: Fit-again Ozil starts for Germany against Mexico: Mesut Ozil will start Germany's World Cup Group F opener against Mexico on Sunday, after coach Joachim Loew opted for the experienced midfielder instead of speedy Marco Reus.

Ozil, who days ago recovered from injury and had to deal with a barrage of criticism in Germany over a controversial photo with Turkey president Tayyip Erdogan, will partner Julian Draxler and Thomas Mueller in the world champions' attacking midfield.Loew also made one change to his defence, replacing left back Jonas Hector with Marvin Plattenhardt.

Mexico's all-time top scorer Javier Hernandez earned a spot in coach Juan Carlos Osorio's line-up as they look for their first tournament win over Germany. Mesut Ozil will start Germany's World Cup Group F opener against Mexico on Sunday, after coach Joachim Loew opted for the experienced midfielder instead of speedy Marco Reus.