World Cup: France beat Australia 2-1

June 16, 2018

17:24 Pogba scores winner :





Five minutes added time here as France continue to make the forays forward..

The ball has just been moving from one end to the other.

Australia try to get a late goal in, still fighting to find a late equaliser but to no avail as the writing is now on the wall.

The referee blows the final whistle and France beat Australia 2-1.





Australia's Robbie Kruse comes off for 19-year-old Arzani.

The Socceroos have become a little tardy now at the back.

France get a free-kick and that is a yellow card Behich for a challenge on Fekir.

Fekir takes the free-kick which was a total waste.









17:09 France lead Aus 2-0:



With 10 minutes to go, Pogba toes the ball into the net, it goes behind the goal-line and referee gives it to the Frenchman.

France take a 2-0 lead.

France get a corner and they get an opportunity, but its wasted.

Giroud's introduction has fastened the game for France and they are pushing forward now.

With 15 minutes to go, Tolisso gets a card for a challenge on an Australian.

In the 78th minute Tolisso has been taken off for Matuidi.

With 12 minutes to go, the match looks well poised to end in a draw.

The game is back to square one and the Aus defence is on the money again as French forward Olivier Giroud readies to come off the bench.

Giroud replaces Griezmann and Dembele is brought in for Fekir.

Australia also make a change bringing in Irwine for Rogic.



16:52 Australia go level after 4 minutes :



In the 60th minute Aus get a free kick and Umtiti gets a hand to it and the referee points to the penalty spot and Aus have a chance here to level.

The Socerroos equalise after Jedinak converts from the spot.

Umtiti's hand ball proves costly for France.

16:46 Greizmann scores his first goal for France in the World Cup:



In the 55th minute, Pogba bisects the defence to give the ball to Griezmann who falls in the box.

Ref uses VAR and after checking France are awarded the penalty and Risdon gets a yellow card.

Historic moment here as Greizmann steps up to take the penalty in the 57th minute and he scores to put France ahead.

Over 20 fouls committed in the game.

16:20 Aus defence has been impressive:



At half time, here in Kazan, France and Australia go into the dugout ties 0-0.

Australia have done a good job. After early inroads, and a genuine attempt at goal in the 8th minute, France have not had the chance to take a shot at goal or take a lead for that matter.

In an enthralling first half, with one minute added time, Australia take a shot on goal but only to go wide.

France have not been able to penetrate as the Aussies have put the pressure by tackling and dispossessing the French.

In the last few minutes before half-time France have made forays into the box but the Australian defenders have managed to keep them at bay.

16:03 It's 0-0 after 30 minutes:





France play their opener against Australia and after 30 minutes of play it's still a 0-0 draw.

French keeper Hugo Lloris playing his 99th game has made a couple of good saves already to deny Australia.

Australia on the other hand have been superb in defence.

01:33 The referee whistles for full-time and it is all over here in Sochi and what will go down in history as one of the true World Cup Classics with the final scores all even at 3-3.

01:19 Five minutes from time and Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal with an absolute screamer.

After being fouled at the edge of the area, Ronaldo steps up to take the resultant free-kick and his resultant effort curls over the wall and into the top corner of the goal with keeper De Gea watching helplessly.

Unbelievable technique and precision shown by the Portugese skipper.

01:02 Twenty minutes more to go in this nail-biting fixture and Diego Costa almost makes it four for Spain with a close range effort which goes inches wide of the far post.

00:51 This is turning out to be one of the classic matches of the World Cup.

Spain have now taken the lead for the first time in this game with a spectacular strike by Nacho.

The defender, who was at fault for conceding the penalty in the opening minutes of the game unleashes a thundering half-volley from outside the box which curls viciously past the keeper and in off the far post.

00:46 Ten minutes into the second half and Spain have pulled level.



Portugal 2-2 Spain

Image: Diego Costa of Spain celebrates after scoring

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images A hopeful ball into the box is headed into the path of Diego Costa inside the six yard box and the Brazilian-born striker bundles the ball into the back of the net Goal! Ten minutes into the second half and Spain have pulled level.

00:25 It's half-time in Sochi and Portugal head into the dressing rooms with a slender lead although Spain have dominated the game in long phases.

00:19 Cristiano Ronaldo puts Portugal back in the lead against the run of play right on the brink of halftime.

His low shot from the edge of the area is horribly misjudged by Spanish keeper De Gea who watches in horror as the ball trickles into the back of the net. Goal! Portugal 2-1 Spain

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring

00:09 Thirty minutes played and Spain are showing some glimpses of their trademark tiki-taka style that made them a household name all the way back in 2010.

00:05 Portugal are hanging on but Spain looking very good in possession.