World Cup: Portugal 1 Spain 1

June 15, 2018

23:58 Spain are now gradually working their way back into the game as Silva comes close to scoring on two separate occasions.The Spanish is finally back into the game as Diego Costa scores a spectacular individual goal to draw his team level. Despite being surrounded by the entire Portuguese defense, the striker somehow manages to strike a low shot past the Portugese keeper and into the back of the net. Goal! Portugal 1-1 Spain

23:40 Captain Ronaldo scores...again

23:38 Three minutes into the game and Portugal off to a flying start. Cristiano Ronaldo is brought down inside the area and the referee is quick to award a penalty to Portugal. Captain Ronaldo steps up to take the resultant spot-kick and hammers it into the top corner to give his team the lead in this mammoth fixture. Goal! Portugal 1 - 0 Spain

23:31 Portugal are sporting their home kit (red) while Spain are wearing their white away kit.