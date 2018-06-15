World Cup: Portugal 1 Spain 1

23:58 Spain are now gradually working their way back into the game as Silva comes close to scoring on two separate occasions.The Spanish is finally back into the game as Diego Costa scores a spectacular individual goal to draw his team level. Despite being surrounded by the entire Portuguese defense, the striker somehow manages to strike a low shot past the Portugese keeper and into the back of the net. Goal! Portugal 1-1 Spain
23:40 Captain Ronaldo scores...again
Three minutes into the game and Portugal off to a flying start. Cristiano Ronaldo is brought down inside the area and the referee is quick to award a penalty to Portugal. Captain Ronaldo steps up to take the resultant spot-kick and hammers it into the top corner to give his team the lead in this mammoth fixture. Goal! Portugal 1 - 0 Spain
23:31 Portugal are sporting their home kit (red) while Spain are wearing their white away kit.
23:17 World Cup: Spain vs Portugal:
With Spain unbeaten in 20 games and Portugal having lost one competitive match since September 2014, Friday's clash in Sochi appeared to be a case of an irresistible force meeting an immovable object - at least until Wednesday.
Then, in a drastic and sensational move, Spain fired coach Julen Lopetegui and replaced him with Fernando Hierro, whose only previous senior coaching experience was at second-tier Spanishc club Oviedo.
The contrast with Portugal and the manner in which their coach Fernando Santos agreed to renew his contract after winning Euro 2016 two years ago could not have been greater.
The neighbourly rivalry and the intriguing prospect of a duel between Real Madrid team mates Sergio Ramos of Spain and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo meant the Group B match was always going to be one of the highlights of the opening round.