Football World Cup updates: Russia lead Saudi 3-0

June 14, 2018

22:04 Zyuba heads in the third goal:



The super-sub scores!

Dzyuba finds ample space, no marking and he heads in Russia's third goal in the 71st minute.

This could be curtains for Saudi.

Wow the hosts are turning it on here.

21:32 Gazinski and Cheryshev net the goals:



Two minutes injury time added as Russia still putting Saudi under pressure.

After 47 minutes of intriguing football, the hosts go into the break with a commendable 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.

Russia keep the pressure and they double their lead just before half-time.

Cheryshev pumps the ball into the right corner in the 44th minute to record his first international goal.

What a clean finish coming in from the left.

IMAGE: Russia's Yury Gazinsky celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal against Saudi Arabia in their Group A match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

PHOTOGRAPH: Carl Recine/Reuters

21:08 Gazinkski opens scoring for Russia:



After 35 minutes, Russia dominating play and creating chances.

30th minute, Saudi have a free-kick but it counts for nothing.

Russia mounting the pressure on Saudi, going deep in the rival defence but unable to make those clinical moves inside the box.

Russia's defence has also been stoic not allowing Saudi to make the crucial forays.





The match is surprisingly pacy with the hosts still dominating play while Saudi defenders are kept on their toes.





Russia forced to make a substitution in the 24th minute as Dzagoev goes down with a hamstring injury.

This could possibly mean the end of the tournament for him.

20:48 Hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in opener:



Russia up 1-0.

The Russians are finding the pace and moving forward here and they score the opening goal in the 11th minute.

Gazinski heads in his first international goal.

Will this end their 5-match win-less streak?



IMAGE: Spain's iconic 'keeper Iker Casillas and model Natalia Vodianova show the World Cup trophy prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images





20:36 These are the two lowest ranking teams in the tournament this year:



It's kick-off time and we are under way here!

Early chance for Russia in the 3rd minute through but it's been played out safely by a Saudi defender.

Hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after that amazing performance by Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina.

This is the first time the World Cup will use VAR technology.