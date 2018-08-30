Asian Games updates: India 2-2 vs Malaysia in semis

Write a comment

August 30, 2018

17:40 Match goes into shootout:



A superb fight back from Malaysia has seen them score a late equaliser to take the game into shootouts.



India get another card at the start of the 4th quarter, Surinder Kumar gets a yellow card and India down to 9 men.

India under pressure now.

Malaysia penetrate and SV Sunil makes a good save.

Malaysia get a short corner off the stick off Varun. But no conversion. Lucky save for India.

Sardara back on the pitch and Malaysia get a free-hit.

The game still played in India's half as the pressure is kept up by Malaysia.

On the counter, lovely ball by Akashdeep but Malaysia make a save.

With 3 minutes to go, Malaysia have removed the keeper and bought in a field player.

Malaysia take a referral to check ball hitting foot in the circle.

They lose the referral and long cormer to Malaysia.

Malaysia now get a PC after the ball hits Harmanpreet's leg.

Malaysia find the equaliser and that is horrible timing for India to concede the penalty.

Malaysia go level 2-2 and they stretch the game to a possible shoot out.







17:20 Superb deflection by Harmanpreet:



India's Sardara Singh gets a yellow and he is out for at least 5 minutes as the hooter goes off and India have a 2-0 lead after the 3rd quarter.



India take the lead again after superb play by Harmapreet and Varun Kumar in converting that penalty corner.



It's all even now in the 40th minute.

Now India get a short corner, and brilliant deflection and Varun Kumar sounds the boards to put India in the lead again.







India stretch the Malaysian defence and they get another PC.

Malaysia find the equaliser on the counter and Faisal Sarri gets the last touch on the rebound off Sreejesh's save.

17:05 Harmanpreet scores opener:



India look in control after that goal.

Malaysia start the 2nd half positively, attacking from the flanks.

India get a penalty corner and India get the lead.

Harmanpreet Singh's drag flicks finds the boards and India go ahead.

16:48 India play Malaysia in semis:





Malaysia give India an early scare in the 2nd quarter.

The Indians caught napping and the Malays nearly find the opener.

The ball hits Harmanpreet's foot and he concedes a pemalty corner.

Sreejesh comes up with a beautiful save and then Indians go on the counter and now they get a penalty corner. But India unable to find the goal again.

Malaysia's defence putting up some stoic resistance.

India get a long corner but the Indians ask for referral.

India lose their referral.

With 18 secs left India make a last ditch effort to find the goal but the hooter goes off and the teams are locked a 0-0 at half-time.



16:27 India attacking well:



At the backend of the 1st quarter Malaysia put India on the ropes but India manage to hold on and keep the scoreline unchanged.

After that goal disallowed, India continue to go ahead.

SV Sunil's cross amounts to nought.

Malaysia are keeping India on the feet with counter-attacks.

Indian brought down in the D and India get a PC.

India awarded another penalty corner after a backstick by Sayyad Mohammad.

India get 3 penalty corners but not one converted.

On the counter, thanks to a mispass by Sardara Singh, and now they have another penalty corner and Sreejesh makes a lovely save.

The Malaysians as for a referral over a push on Razi by Manpreet.

A second corner awarded.

Another great save by Sreejesh to keep the scores till at 0-0.



16:09 Sharath Kamal in men's singles pre-quarters:

India face Malaysia in the men's hockey semi-final.

India begin attacking note and they get a penalty corner in the very first minute.

Harmanpreet Singh's effort has been parried away by the keeper.

India making lovely forays ahead, looking to attack and searching for the goal.

Malaysia get a a penalty corner on the break after Rohidas's silly error.

And Malaysia have drawn first blood here, but India have asked for a video referral.

The goal has been reversed. The ball hit the foot of a Malaysian player and the goal is reversed.

14:33 India lose to HK in squash:







Achanta Sharath Kamal beats Pakistan's 52-year-old Muhammad Qureshi 5-0 in a best-of-7 tie to enter the table tennis men's singles quarter-finals.



Sharath Kamal has raced to a 2-game lead. He has won the first two games by 11-4 and 11-8 margins.



The 3rd game is neck and neck.

And the Indian wins the third game 11-7.

Sharath Kamal has raced to a 8-3 lead and Qureshi pulls one back but the Indian wraps up a 11-5 win in the 5th game to win the match.









13:52 Mouma Das knocked out in TT:







In Kurash, Danish Sharma is through to the quarters in the 90 kg category with 10-0 win.

In the Men's 90kg Kurash, India's Divesh loses 10-0 in the pre-quarters.

The Indian women's squash team have lost to Hong Kong 1-2 in the pool match but have qualified for the semis, where they face Malaysia on Friday.

They have assured themselves of a medal having booked a berth in the semis.

Earlier Mouma Das was knocked out of the women's singles table tennis event.

She lost to World No. 26 Szuyu Chen 0-4.

13:10 Wins for Danish, Jyoti in Kurash:



Jyoti has lost in the Kurash pre-quarterfinal 0-10.

She lost to Turkmenistans Mariya Lohova.

India's Danish Sharma and Jyoti Tokas have won their first round matches in Kurash.

Danish beat Indonesia's Muhammad Dhifa Alfais 3-0 in their men's 90kg round of 32 match, while Jyoti overpowered Thailand's Meesri Prawanwit 1-0 in the women's -78kg category.

She lost to World No. 26 Szuyu Chen 0-4.