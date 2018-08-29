Asian Games updates: Batra-Kamal move into mixed doubles semis

rediff.com

August 29, 2018

15:37  Krishan, Amit assure India boxing medals:  



India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra reach the mixed doubles semis after beating North Korea 3-2.

They fought back to win 4-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8 to assure India of a medal. 

India are also assured of two medals in boxing after Vikas Krishan (75kg middleweight) and Amit Panghal (49kg flyweight) won their respective bouts to make the semis.
14:35  India assured 2 boxing medals:  




India is now assured of a medal in table tennis thanks to the showing put on by India's mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra.

The Indian pair beat third-ranked Korean pair of Lee Sabgsu and Jeon Jihee 3-2 to enter the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

In women's boxing, India's Sarjubala Devi loses to China's Chang 0-5 in the 51 kg quarter-final.

India's Track Cyclist Esow Alban loses in pre-quarters.
13:51  India's TT mixed team lose:  



India's Vikas Krishan fought back in the 3rd round of his bout against China's Tnaglatihan Touheta Erbieke to win the men's middle (75kg) quarter-final. 

He won the bout 3-2.

In table tennis, India's Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar lost to Hong Kong's World No. 10 pair Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching 1-3 in their round of 16 match.

13:05  India boxer Amit in 49kg flyweight semis, medal assured:  



Some good news coming in from squash, as India beat China 3-0 in the women's team squash event. 

They qualify for the semis and are now in medal contention. 

In the 49kg flyweight boxing, Indias Amit Panghal beat North Koreas Kim Jang Ryong to win the bout 5-0 and qualify for the semis, to be assured of a medal.
12:31  India's Barman leading Heptathlon:  




Indias Amit Panghal put up a good fight in his bout against North Koreas Kim Jang Ryong in the mens 49kg flyweight boxing to win the bout 5-0.

He enters the semi-finals to ensure India a medal.



India's mixed doubles pair of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar are through to Pre-QF with 3-1 win over Indonesian pair in the table tennis event.

Their win was followed up by another victory, this time the mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra beat Malaysia's Choong Javen and Dick Karen 3-0 too enter the round of 16.


Earlier in the morning, after 6 events, India's Swapna Barman was leading with 5218 points 
in Heptathlon. 

Her compatriot Purnima Hembram was at 4th spot notching 5001 points.
With only the 800m race left in the heptahlon, Barman needs to stay in the lead to bring home the gold. That action will resume at 1840 IST.

In Kayak, Indias Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing Arambam moved into the semi-finals after finishing sixth and last in the mens Double (K2) 1,000m . The top three go directly into the A-final, which will decide the medals.



Indias Manorama Devi finishes tied-10th in the tempo race of the womens omnium with -40 points.

On the cycling track, Indias Esow Alban, the junior world championship silver medallist, qualifies for pre-quarterfinals in mens sprint after beating his Thai opponent by 0.144 seconds. 

However, Ranjit Singh missed out after finishing 0.008 seconds slower than his Indonesian opponent! Look at the photo-finish, so close!


Indias Manjeet Singh doesnt make the cut for the final in mens 4,000m individual pursuit. 

In the Women's 20 km Walk, Khushbir Kaur finishes respectable 4th clocking 1:35.24. She won Silver medal in last edition. Her compatriot, Soumya Baby was disqualified.

In the men's 20 km Race Walk India's Manish Rawat & Irfan were disqualified.
