Asian Games updates: Batra-Kamal move into mixed doubles semis

India's mixed doubles pair of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar are through to Pre-QF with 3-1 win over Indonesian pair in the table tennis event.
Their win was followed up by another victory, this time the mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra beat Malaysia's Choong Javen and Dick Karen 3-0 too enter the round of 16.
Earlier in the morning, after 6 events, India's Swapna Barman was leading with 5218 points
in Heptathlon.
Her compatriot Purnima Hembram was at 4th spot notching 5001 points.
With only the 800m race left in the heptahlon, Barman needs to stay in the lead to bring home the gold. That action will resume at 1840 IST.
In Kayak, Indias Naocha Singh and Ching Ching Sing Arambam moved into the semi-finals after finishing sixth and last in the mens Double (K2) 1,000m . The top three go directly into the A-final, which will decide the medals.
Indias Manorama Devi finishes tied-10th in the tempo race of the womens omnium with -40 points.
On the cycling track, Indias Esow Alban, the junior world championship silver medallist, qualifies for pre-quarterfinals in mens sprint after beating his Thai opponent by 0.144 seconds.
However, Ranjit Singh missed out after finishing 0.008 seconds slower than his Indonesian opponent! Look at the photo-finish, so close!
Indias Manjeet Singh doesnt make the cut for the final in mens 4,000m individual pursuit.
In the Women's 20 km Walk, Khushbir Kaur finishes respectable 4th clocking 1:35.24. She won Silver medal in last edition. Her compatriot, Soumya Baby was disqualified.
In the men's 20 km Race Walk India's Manish Rawat & Irfan were disqualified.