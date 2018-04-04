Updates: The Commonwealth Games 2018 declared open

Write a comment

April 04, 2018

18:01 Prince of Wales makes opening ceremony speech :



Sally Pearson is the last of the athletes to hand over the baton to the CWG officials as Prince Charles makes his speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

On behalf of the Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty the Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales declares the XXI Commonwealth Games Open amid fireworks!

The baton is finally brought to the venue.

The green of Queensland's countryside is depicted in another awesome performance.

Then there is adventure sport with skydiving, water sports and rollercoster ride for the CWG baton.

The oath-taking ceremony sums up values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny.

A traditional smoking ceremony of aborigine people is performed before the ceremonial flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, after a song by Aus singer-songwriter Emma Dean.

17:14 Sindhu leads Indian contingent:



Finally, in come hosts, Australia led out by Mark Knowles.

It's carnival scenes as the hosts enter the stadium.

Sally Pearson among the 474 athletes from Australia will be vying to take top spot on the leaderboard.

Vanuatu march in with their interesting uniforms.



Tonga walk in before Tuvalu who walk in with 7 athletes.

New Zealand walk in with 253 athletes and are favourites to win a big tally of medals.

Nauru walk in with 16 athletes. This is their fifth appearance in Commonwealth Games and they are yet to win a medal.

Kiribati march in lead by a theatrical flag bearer.

Fiji march in and will make their first appearance in the Rugby 7s.

Cook Islands walk in with their summery outfits.

Norflok Island walk in next in black and white.

Papua New Guinea are making their 14th appearance in CWG. They have 56 athletes for this Games and they are participating in nine events and are the top favourites for Rugby Sevens.

Samoa walk in before Solomon Islands.

Turks and Caicos Island walk in with their wide grins.

Trinidad and Tobago, 52 medal winners in the Games walk out.

St Kitts and Nevis walk in next, followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Lucia walk in with their 13 athletes with interesting ties.

Jamaica walk out, this time sans Usain Bolt, followed by Montserrat.

Grenada walk out with their beautiful floral outfits.

Dominica walk in donning their lovely outfits.

British Virgin Islands walk out before the Cayman Islands.

Colourful Barbados walk in with big grins and 45 athletes.

Anguilla is followed by Antigua and Barbuda.

16:51 Teams march in at Parade of Nations:

Sri Lanka, the last Asian team to walk out, march with 80 athletes.

Singapore comes with 16 athletes in their red blazers and brown hats.

Pakistan come out, splashing big grins.

Sindhu leads out India's 220-odd athletes.

Brunie Darussalem is the next team in.

Bangladesh lead out Asian teams and shooting

St Helena walk in their lovely yellow.

Falkland Islands is followed by Guyana, who walk in with 15 athletes.

Bermuda walk out followed by Canada in their red shirts.

Belize walk out with 11 athletes.

Tanzania are followed by Zambia, who have 38 athletes at the Games here.

Uganda, who have won 13 gold medals, walk in with striking uniforms and smiles.

The Gambia walk in with 6 athletes. Awesome outfits we say!

Swaziland, strong in athletics, walk in with smiles.

Sierra Leone are followed by South Africa who are lead out by double Olympic champ Caster Semenya.



Seychelles walk in their nice blue suits and will be seen in cycling and swimming.

Rwanda made their first CWG appearance at the New Delhi CWG and they are yet to win a medal.

Nigeria march out in their traditional headgear and white tunic.

16:32 Colours, music and flags decorate the arena:



Namibia walk in with 28 athletes.

Mauritius is then followed by Mozambique who are participating in only their 6th Games.

Another African country Malawi come in dancing and waving their hands.

Lesotho come in with cute hats to complete their blue uniforms.

Kenya come into the arena in their nice bright red colours.

Ghana's boxer Abdul Omar carries the flag as he leads the team out.

Botswana come in and thy are followed by Cameroon in just their 5th Games. They got 9 medals in 2002.

Wales march in with their colourful shirts.

88 Northern Ireland athletes walk in in their green blazers.

16:24 Scotland is the first team to march out :

Malta come in and they have 25 athletes competing in 8 sports. A cheerful bunch they are.

Jersey march into their 16th CWG with 33 athletes.

Isle of Man walk in.

Guernsey walk in with their 23 athletes.

Gibraltar walk in and have been in every game since 1955.

They will be representing 17 disciplines.

Team England walk out.

Cyprus is the 2nd team walking out.



16:17 More than half their teams are debutants:

2014 CWG hosts, Scotland are the first to march into the arena with the music of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing in the background.

16:14 Performance marking Australia's love for surfing :



A performance showing Australia's love for the beach life and surfing marks the opening in 'technicolour'.

The Queen's baton arrives at the Gold Coast.

The baton has made a long journey through continents before reaching the host nation. The Australian national anthem is sung.







After the beautiful performance showing aboriginal culture, CWG officials take the stage along with the PM of Australia.

Prince of Wales Charles is joined by the Dutchess of Cornwall on the stage before declaring the Games open.

15:53 Performances highlighting handing down of knowledge among indigenous folk:

Performances highlighting Australia's indigenous heritage are part of the ceremony.

Earlier, Australian singer Delta Goodrem had a short performance along with rapper Mau Power.